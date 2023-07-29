Putin appreciates high level of organization of Russia-Africa Summit — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciates the high level of organization of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, the president appreciates the high level of the summit’s organization," he noted.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the summit "wasn’t just about high-level meetings." "A lot of events took place on the sidelines of the summit, pertaining to sports, science, education and the media," Peskov said, adding that a wide range of issues that interested both Russian and African participants had been discussed.

When asked when such summits would take place in the future, Peskov stressed that according to the summit’s joint declaration, such meetings would be held every three years.

