Putin to wrap up series of negotiations after Russia-Africa Summit, five meetings planned

ST. PETERBURG, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue and wrap up the series of individual meetings with African leaders at the two-day Russia-Africa Summit today.

The Russian leader is expected to meet with the President of South Africa, leaders of Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and the Republic of the Congo.

Putin started his series of individual meetings by meeting with Egypt and Ethiopia on July 26. On Thursday and Friday, the meeting series was continued by conversations with leaders of Burundi, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Libya, Mozambique, Senegal, Uganda, Central African Republic, Eritrea and the president of the Comoros, who also chairs the African Union.

Thus, the Russian leader will individually meet every national leader of countries that arrived to the summit.