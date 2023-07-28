Putin lauds 'constructive' Russia-Africa summit

"We highly assess the results of our joint work during the summit. I am convinced that the results we have achieved will lay a good basis for further strengthening the Russian-African partnership in the interests of the prosperity and well-being of our nations," Putin said at the second plenary session.

"This time was not wasted, we worked constructively, in the atmosphere of mutual understanding, trust, and sincere friendship, which are traditionally characteristic of Russian-African cooperation," he said.

"The main declaration of the second Russia-Africa summit and a number of sectoral declarations have been drafted and agreed," Putin said, adding that these documents contain provisions on the prevention of an arms race in outer space, on cooperation in the area of international information security, on closer cooperation in fighting against terrorism.

"Apart from that, the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2023-2026 is ready to be adopted," Putin added.

According to the Russian leader, the forum provided an opportunity to exchange views "on the entire spectrum of strategic cooperation between Russia and African countries. " He noted that pressing global problems, as well as issues of international politics and the global economy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation were discussed in detail during the summit’s plenary sessions, roundtable meetings, panel sessions, and bilateral communication.

"We outlined key areas for further joint work, set tasks for strengthening foreign policy coordination, expanding trade and investment flows and industrial cooperation between Russia and African countries," he added.