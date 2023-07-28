Putin details Russia’s humanitarian missions to Africa in last four years

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Moscow carried out 11 humanitarian missions bilaterally with ten African countries in the past nearly four years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"A total of 11 Russian humanitarian missions were carried out on a bilateral basis in ten African countries between 2020 and 2023. We were among the first ones to come to the assistance of the countries of the continent during the coronavirus pandemic," he pointed out.

According to the president, millions of testing systems were sent to Africa free of charge along with mobile medical laboratories, and equipment was installed at a special center for the study of the infection.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we are sincerely ready to work towards a better future together, hand in hand with our African friends, building genuine strategic cooperation and partnership. We appreciate relations with each African nation and the continent in general. We are also confident that a bright future exists for these relations in the emerging multipolar world," the Russian head of state stressed.