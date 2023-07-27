Putin congratulates Kim Jong Un with anniversary of end of Korean War

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with the anniversary of the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations with the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Fatherland liberation war," the Russian leader said in his congratulatory telegram to the participants of the solemn meeting, published on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin pointed out that, "led by Supreme Commander-in-Chief Comrade Kim Il Sung during the fierce battles of 1950-1953, the fighters of the Korean People’s Army surmounted all the challenges and demonstrated mass heroism as they stood up for the freedom and independence of their homeland."

"Soviet military personnel, including pilots who flew tens of thousands of combat missions, fought shoulder to shoulder with the Korean patriots, making a meaningful contribution to defeating the enemy," Putin noted.

"The historical experience of this camaraderie," Putin continued, "serves as a solid foundation for efforts to further develop political, economic and security ties between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea."

"Preserving and building on the glorious traditions of friendship, neighborly relations and mutual assistance has paramount importance in the face of today’s threats and challenges," Putin underscored.

"I wish you, Mr. Kim Jong Un, good health and success in your responsible work for the betterment of the friendly Korean people, and prosperity and peace to all participants of the meeting," the Russian leader added.

The Korean War started on June 25, 1950, and ended on July 27, 1953. The conflict also involved Chinese volunteers on Pyongyang’s side and US army under the UN flag on Seoul’s side. Pyongyang also received support from the USSR. The war ended in a ceasefire, but a peace treaty has not been signed to this day.