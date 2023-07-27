Russia to continue pushing for unfreezing of fertilizers in EU ports — MFA

ROME, July 27. /TASS/. Unfreezing of fertilizers in EU ports is not connected with the Black Sea Initiative, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said, adding that Moscow will continue pushing for their unfreezing.

Russia has decided to supply fertilizers free of charge to the poorest countries, he noted, adding though that the process has been protracted due to reasons that do not depend on the Russian side.

"We intend to continue this practice," the official noted. "The unfreezing of fertilizers in EU ports is not connected with the Black Sea Initiative," he added.