Diplomat slams Western reaction to death of Russian war reporter 'monstrous'

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The reaction of the Western community to the death of RIA Novosti war reporter Rostislav Zhuravlev is "predictably monstrous," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It is predictably monstrous. It is expected because segregation, the division of people into first and second class, necessary and unnecessary, right and wrong, is part of the liberal dictatorship. This must be understood. The core of this ideological movement is precisely the attitude to people as unequal," the diplomat told Radio Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that on July 22 four journalists from Izvestia and RIA Novosti received various injuries as a result of a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporozhye Region using cluster munitions. RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev died while being evacuated; the other victims were described as being in stable condition.