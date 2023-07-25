Russian forces repel eight Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled eight Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating over 280 enemy troops in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, eight enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by active actions of defending units from the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Zaitsevo, Pervomaiskoye, Maryinka and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 280 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, eight pickup trucks, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two Msta-B howitzers, three Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station," the general reported.

Russian forces struck four Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, he said.

"Damage was inflicted on units of the Ukrainian army’s 28th and 54th mechanized brigades, 80th air assault brigade and 107th territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Also, ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault brigade and the Ukrainian National Guard’s 4th operational battalion were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka and Spornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.