Sanctions against Russia to have catastrophic impact on global food sector — official

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia threaten to have catastrophic consequences for the global food sector, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"The situation is aggravated by the unprecedented sanctions war waged against Russia, which threatens with catastrophic consequences for the global food sector," Patrushev said, as quoted by Rossiyskaya Gazeta. He noted that according to the UN, there is now no serious food crisis.

According to him, the sanctions imposed on Russia "created an imbalance in the international food market, resulting in significant price fluctuations."

"It will be hardly possible to restore normal supply chain functioning and solve other problems related to ensuring global food security until the illegitimate artificial obstacles created by the West against Russian economic operators are removed," Patrushev added.

"I would like to note that, despite all of the difficulties created by the West, more than 12 mln tons of grain were sent from Russia to Africa," he said.