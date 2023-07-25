Putin states risks of rising inflation, instructs cabinet to maintain price stability

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia is now moderate, but there are risks of its acceleration, so it is necessary to maintain the price stability of the economy. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at a meeting on economic issues with the government on Tuesday. The meeting was held in a videoconference mode.

According to him, despite a number of positive indicators in the economy, the country's authorities see the main risks for socio-economic development, one of which is rising inflation.

"Yes, at the moment it is moderate, but there are already signs of inflation accelerating, including due to the fact that the supply of Russian producers lags behind demand. It is important to maintain price stability in our economy, to ensure a balance of supply and demand," Putin said.

The President added that the leading role here belongs to the government, which should contribute to the maximum expansion of the production of goods and services, "clearing the so-called bottlenecks in logistics, energy, the real sector, and so on."

The head of state recalled that at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum he had called the development of the "supply economy" the most important task.

"We will discuss specific steps and mechanisms of such policies at the next Council for Strategic Development and National Projects," the President said.

Earlier the Bank of Russia reported that as of July 17, the annual growth rate of consumer prices increased to 3.6% after 2.5% in May and 3.3% in June. According to the regulator, taking into account the ongoing monetary policy, annual inflation will be 5-6.5% in 2023, return to 4% in 2024 and will be close to 4% in the future.