Rosoboronexport to show battle-tested drones at Russia-Africa forum

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport has said it plans show popular battle-tested drones at an exhibition that will be part of the second Russia-Africa forum slated to take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

"In the outdoor exhibit, Rosoboronexport and a number of Russian companies will demonstrate military, dual-use and civilian products designed to counter various security threats that are most in demand on the African continent," the company, which is part of the government-owned corporation Rostec, said in a statement.

Rosoboronexport said it will put on display the Orion reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle, Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAVs, Kub-E loitering munition and other battle-proven UAV systems. Counter-UAV systems, including RB-504P-E, Serp-VS5, Saphir and some others will also be exhibited. Spartak, Tiger-Raid and Strela MRAP vehicles will be showcased in the area for armored fighting vehicles.

Visitors will also be able to take a look at Russian helicopters on the site of Russian Helicopters, another Rostec company. The Mi-8MTV-1 in the medical version, Mi-171E and Mi-38 in VIP configuration, Ansat and the first Russian Mi-171A3 offshore helicopter will come on display.