Putin-Lukashenko meeting held to compare approaches, exchange views — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. There were no specific agreements after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko as the meeting was held to compare approaches and exchange views, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The meeting [of Putin and Lukashenko] was to compare approaches, to exchange views," the spokesman said.

He pointed out that "the list of the main issues on the agenda was drawn up by the leaders themselves when they met for the first time in St. Petersburg the day before yesterday."

"There, both Putin and Lukashenko outlined everything they were going to talk about. The issue of the Wagner group was raised there, the issue of trade and economic cooperation, the Union State and external threats on the borders of our countries [were discussed as well]," the spokesman said.

When asked whether any agreements were reached following the two leaders' communication, Peskov said: "No, there was no goal to reach any agreements." "It is within the framework of very close and regular relations that the presidents compare their approaches," he added.