Russia, African nations to sign joint action plan until 2026 at summit — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Russia and African countries will sign a joint action plan until 2026 at the summit in St. Petersburg, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov, head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club on Tuesday.

"A large number of bilateral documents will be signed," he said, adding that a declaration and a joint action plan for 2023-2026 would be adopted at the summit.

According to Ozerov, sectoral documents on information security, the non-deployment of weapons in outer space and the fight against terrorism will also be signed.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is slated for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first such event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the slogan "For peace, security and development.".