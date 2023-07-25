Ukraine's military fires about 70 shells against Belgorod Region in past day — governor

BELGOROD, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 70 shells against populated areas in the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine and dropped several explosives from drones in the past day, with no casualties or damage reported, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, 10 artillery shells were fired against the village of Shchetinovka, five artillery shells against the village of Zhuravlyovka and three artillery shells against the village of Nekhoteyevka. In the village of Krasny Khutor, the enemy dropped three explosives from drones. In the village of Naumovka, two explosives were dropped from a drone. There are no casualties or destruction in any of these settlements," the governor said.

In the Borisovsky district, two explosives were dropped from a quadcopter on the outskirts of the village of Tsapovka. In the Volokonovsky district, the Ukrainian military fired seven mortar rounds against the outskirts of the village of Stary, he said.

In the Graivoronsky urban district, the Ukrainian military fired five mortar and six artillery rounds against the outskirts of the village of Kozinka. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, Ukrainian militants fired 11 artillery shells at the village of Repyakhovka and six artillery shells at the outskirts of the settlement of Prilesye, the regional governor said.

"The village of Grafovka was attacked by a kamikaze drone. In the village of Popovka, the enemy dropped two unidentified explosives from a drone," he said.

In the Shebekinsky urban district, the Ukrainian military fired four mortar rounds at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and two mortar rounds at the village of Murom and the Stadnikov farmstead each and nine at the Shebekino checkpoint, the regional governor said.