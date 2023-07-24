Top diplomats of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia to discuss de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, will discuss the ways of de-escalating the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the preparation of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan in Moscow on Tuesday.

In addition to trilateral talks, Lavrov will hold separate meetings with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the three top diplomats will pay particular attention to preparing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as to seeking a resolution to remaining issues. The foreign ministers also plan to discuss the unblocking of transport communications in the region, the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and interaction of public figures and experts, as well as dialogue between lawmakers.

Additionally, during bilateral interaction, the top Russian diplomat will discuss the pertinent issues of Russian-Azerbaijani and Russian-Armenian ties in political, trade and economic, and humanitarian fields.