South African president to lead his country's delegation to Russia-Africa summit

PRETORIA, July 24. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead his country’s delegation to the second Russia-Africa summit due to be held in St. Petersburg in late July, the presidential office said on Monday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit which takes place in St. Petersburg in the Russian Federation on 27 and 28 July 2023," it said in a press statement. "The Summit, which aims to foster mutually beneficial cooperation and partnerships between Russia and the African continent, first convened in October 2019 with a commitment to continue meeting every three years. This 2nd Summit is expected to consider four declarations and a three-year Action Plan, which will be presented for consideration. These submissions will focus on strengthening cooperation between Russia and African states in politics, security, trade, science, IT, humanitarian support, education, culture, sports, youth and the environment."

According to the document, the summit is called to encourage closer cooperation between Russia and African nations in combating terrorism, preventing an arms race in outer space, and ensuring cybersecurity.

"The summit background will also offer an opportunity to African Heads of State who are part of the African Leaders Peace Mission to continue talks with President Putin on the confidence-building measures that will create conducive conditions for a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine," the statement says. "South Africa will use the summit backdrop to further engage Russia at a bilateral level to finalize the contents and substance of the upcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - TASS) summit."

The South African leader is expected to leave for Russia on Wednesday night.