Around 80 shells fired by Ukrainian troops at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, July 24. /TASS/. Around 80 shells were fired by Ukrainian troops at settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine in the past 24 hours, damaging a one-family house in the Shebekino district; no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Monday.

"The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekino municipal district came under mortar shelling - 14 shells were reportedly fired. No one was hurt. Damage was done to a one-family house: its windows were broken and its facade was cut by shell fragments. An explosive device was dropped from an unmanned aerial vehicle in the village of Sereda. No consequences followed. Six mortar shells were fired at the village of Leninsky, and four - at Pankov. No casualties or damage were reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Gladkov, five artillery shells were fired at the village of Valkovsky, and six - at Zhuravlevka. "Moreover, two grenades were dropped from an enemy drone on the village of Zhuravlevka," he wrote.

The villages of Borki, Kukuyevka, Karabanovo, Stary, and Poroz came under mortar shelling.

"Three unidentified explosive devices were dropped from drones on the outskirts of the village of Prilesye. Six artillery shells were fired at the village of Repyakhovka. No casualties or damage were reported from either of them," he governor added.