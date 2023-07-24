Ukraine's military loses over 800 troops in Kherson area since early July — governor

GENICHESK, July 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has lost over 800 troops, more than 30 boats, two tanks, seven depots and other equipment in the Kherson area since early July, acting Regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Monday.

"I am often asked about our enemy’s losses, especially in its attempts to cross into the left bank of the Dnieper River, due to which we have requested exact data from our military," the regional head said on his Telegram channel.

"Today representatives of the military command of the Dnepr battlegroup have reported that in the course of battles in the Kherson Region on July 1-23 the Kiev regime’s armed formations lost as many as 880 personnel, over 30 boats, two tanks, six self-propelled and 22 towed howitzers, two multiple rocket launchers, more than 30 mortars, one anti-tank missile system, one command and staff vehicle, two command posts, three radar stations, two electronic warfare systems and seven depots," Saldo said.

These data were confirmed by data recording equipment, he said.

"As compared to the enemy, our military does not ‘portray’ imaginary successes. As an additional confirmation, the military hospitals in the Kherson, Nikolayev and Odessa Regions are overcrowded. The enemy lost most of its personnel in its attempts to cross the Dnieper River both in the area of the Kinburnskaya spit and in the area of the Antonovka Bridge. In military terms, cottage houses near the Antonovka Bridge are a hopeless place. A tiny patch of land that has been shelled and turned into a bloody meat grinder," Saldo said.

As the acting regional governor also pointed out, "our military command that takes care of its fighters’ lives has made a deliberate decision to set up a sort of a miniature of Bakhmut where the Kiev regime’s forces are ground down in the Kherson direction."

"In contrast to that, the enemy’s military command prompted by Western handlers ruthlessly throws ever new groups into slaughter, having organized a death conveyor for them," the acting Kherson Region governor added.