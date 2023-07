YEREVAN, July 21. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will take part in a meeting with his Azerbaijani and Russian counterparts - Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Ani Badalyan told TASS on Friday.

"Minister Mirzoyan will be travelling to Moscow for the meeting. More details will follow," she said.

The previous trilateral meeting with the participation of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian top diplomats was held in Moscow on May 19.