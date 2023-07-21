Russia, Turkey discussing next steps after termination of grain deal — MFA

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are in talks about what to do next now that the grain deal is terminated, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a briefing on Friday.

"We have very close interactions with Turkey, traditional interactions. We are also in contact with them now and are exchanging [proposals] about what to do in the current situation," he said, answering a question about the possibility of signing a new grain deal.

The grain deal ceased to function on July 17 upon Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement, which was initially reached in Istanbul in July 2022, due to the failure of Moscow’s partners in the deal to implement its Russia-related provisions.