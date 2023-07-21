Russia’s role in resolving Black Sea region issues indispensable — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Nothing can be resolved in the Black Sea region without Russia, including food security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said during a briefing on Friday.

"I do not think that it is possible to manage without Russia - regardless of Kiev's squawking - in resolving any issues, namely those related to the region, those related to the Black Sea as well as those related to food security. It is simply impossible," he said.

According to Vershinin, the Russian Foreign Ministry is keeping a close eye on all statements coming from abroad.

"I do not think that we have to comment on every statement from Kiev, since they are not always serious," the deputy foreign minister added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview with Time Magazine that Kiev was ready to take any risks to restart grain exports via the Black Sea, despite Russia’s exit from the grain deal and its warning that any vessel sailing in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports would be viewed as carrying military cargoes.