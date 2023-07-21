Russian forces cripple Ukrainian command post in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and an enemy fuel warehouse in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Near the settlement of Rovnopolye in the Zaporozhye Region, a fuel warehouse of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry brigade was destroyed. Near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade was eliminated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Figalyovka, Kalinovo, Zagoruikovka, Timkovka and Krasnoye Pervoye in the Kharkov Region. Near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces also destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 1st special operations brigade near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the general said.

"As many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, two D-30 guns and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 100 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area in past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying over 100 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses amounted to over 100 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, seven pickup trucks and also two D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also repulsed three enemy attacks and neutralized a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repel nine Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces successfully repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, nine enemy attacks were successfully repelled by active operations of units from the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Zolotaryovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Mayorsk, Vesyoloye, Maryinka, Vodyanoye and north of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian operational/tactical and army aircraft struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and military hardware near Novomikhailovka, Dyleyevka, Belaya Gora and Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, Russian forces obliterated two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 38th marine infantry brigade and 118th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Razliv and Viyemka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.

"As many as 185 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and also a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the battles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate over 175 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated over 175 Ukrainian troops and a US-made counter-battery radar in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. Near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group was eliminated. In the Zaporozhye direction, units and artillery repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to "over 175 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Veletenskoye in the Kherson Region, an ammunition depot of the 123rd territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

As many as 35 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station were destroyed in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian air defenses intercept 16 US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces intercepted 16 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted 16 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 14 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zolotaryovka, Krasnorechenskoye, Shipilovka and Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Artyomovsk, Bakhmutskoye, Mariupol and Klyuchyovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gusarka, Chapayevka, Romanovskoye and Maliye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 102 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 123 areas, he said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 456 Ukrainian warplanes, 243 combat helicopters, 5,154 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,789 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,139 multiple rocket launchers, 5,547 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,787 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.