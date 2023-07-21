Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian sites of plotted terror attacks with use of drones

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a precision strike against Ukrainian sites where terror attacks with the use of attack drones were plotted against Russia, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Last night, Russian forces delivered a new strike by seaborne long-range high-precision weapons against the sites where terrorist acts with the use of attack unmanned aerial vehicles were plotted against the Russian Federation," the spokesman said.

The goal of the strike was achieved, the general reported.

"All the designated targets were destroyed," the spokesman stressed.

Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel on July 20 that a Ukrainian drone had attacked northwestern Crimea, killing a teenage girl. He later said that air defense forces had shot down a Ukrainian drone in the central part of Crimea.

Before that, Russian forces had delivered retaliatory strikes for several days in response to Kiev’ attack by seaborne drones on the Crimean Bridge.

In particular, Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov reported on July 18 that Russian forces had delivered multiple retaliatory strikes by high-precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s sites in Odessa and Nikolayev where terror attacks with the use of naval drones were being plotted against Russia.

On July 19, Konashenkov reported that Russian forces had delivered a multiple strike by high-precision weapons against Ukrainian military industrial sites and fuel infrastructure in Odessa and also against the Ukrainian Air Force’s Kanatovo airbase.

On July 20, Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov reported that Russian forces had delivered a retaliatory strike by seaborne and air-launched high-precision weapons against the production workshops and storage sites of drone boats in the areas of the city of Odessa and Ilyichyovsk (called Chernomorsk by Ukraine).

Overnight to July 17, two Ukrainian seaborne drones attacked the Crimean Bridge. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the terror attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on July 17 that the Kiev regime was responsible for the attack by seaborne drones on the Crimean Bridge. He stressed that the crime was both cruel and senseless from the military standpoint. Putin said that Russia would not leave Kiev’s attack on the Crimean Bridge without a response and that the Russian Defense Ministry was preparing proposals on this score.