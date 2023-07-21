New Zealand announces sanctions against 17 enterprises, 6 citizens of Russia and Belarus

SYDNEY, July 21. /TASS/. The New Zealand government has announced new sanctions against Russian and Belarusian businesses and citizens, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement published on Friday.

The Minister stated that three Russian citizens and three citizens of Belarus would face financial restrictions.

At the same time, the new sanctions list also includes 11 Russian military-industrial complex businesses that develop, manufacture, or import weapons, electronic components, and technologies used by Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine. Sanctions will also be imposed on six Belarusian entities, including financial and credit institutions that support Russia, according to the ministry.

To date, New Zealand has sanctioned the Russian Federation 23 times. More than 1,000 Russian and Belarusian citizens have been banned from transferring assets or entering the country. Severe economic restrictions have also been imposed, effectively halting bilateral trade between Moscow and Wellington.