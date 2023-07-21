Russian battlegroup repels seven Ukrainian attacks in three areas

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled seven Ukrainian attacks in the Lisichansk, Avdeyevka and Maryinka directions, Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Friday.

"Units of the Battlegroup South successfully repelled seven attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Lisichansk, Avdeyevka and Maryinka directions," he reported. "Army aviation helicopter crews destroyed the enemy’s two combat armored vehicles near Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka," he added.

Also, Astafyev said, Tornado-S MLRS crews attacked a depot for fuel and lubricants of Ukraine’s 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade near Druzhkovka.