Traffic resumes on Crimean highway — regional head

SIMFEROPOL, July 20. /TASS/. Car traffic resumed on the section of the Tavrida highway in the Kirovsky District of the Republic of Crimea on Thursday where it had been suspended due to a fire at a military training facility, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel.

"Traffic along the Tavrida highway in the Kirovsky District has resumed," his statement said.

Traffic on a section of the Tavrida highway was suspended on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a military training facility in eastern Crimea. A temporary detour was organized through the regional road network.