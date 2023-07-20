Putin extends reciprocal measures against sanctions until year-end 2025

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the effective term of his previous presidential decree restricting imports and exports of specific products and raw materials in response to Western sanctions until the end of 2025.

The new document was posted on the Russian government’s official website for legal information. The previous version of the decree on the use of special economic measures in foreign trade took effect on December 31, 2023 and has now been extended until December 31, 2025.

The decree introduced restrictions on imports and exports of specific goods and raw materials (except those carried by individuals for their personal use) according to a government-approved list.

In particular, this list covers process, telecom and medical equipment imported earlier to Russia, as well as motor vehicles, agricultural machinery and electrical equipment. Exports of certain types of lumber, fertilizers, chemical feedstock, grain crops and other items were also restricted.