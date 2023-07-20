Village in borderline Belgorod Region shelled by Ukrainian troops — governor

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has shelled the village of Smorodino in the Grayvoronsky Municipal District with no casualties reported, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian army has shelled the village of Smorodino of the Grayvoronsky Municipal District. There are no casualties. Windows have been shattered and facades and roofs have been damaged in three private households. Gas and power lines as well as a facility of an agricultural enterprise have been damaged," he wrote.

According to the regional governor, emergency services are on site dealing with the aftermath.