Putin to participate in discussions at BRICS summit via videoconference, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to exchange views with his counterparts at the BRICS summit, which he will attend via videoconference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are talking about full participation. It will be both the president's address and - if necessary - participation in an exchange of views," he said in response to a request to specify the format of Putin's participation.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The association’s summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will personally represent Russia at the event.