Ramaphosa’s spokesman explains decision on Russia’s participation in BRICS summit

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Pretoria and Moscow took into consideration South Africa's obligations under the Rome Statute when deciding on the form of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the BRICS summit in August, South African Presidential Spokesman Vincent Magwenya told TASS on Wednesday.

"The commitment to South Africa’s successful hosting of the summit, the historic nature of this upcoming BRICS summit, and a recognition of South Africa’s legal obligations to the Rome Statute guided the deliberations over the participation of Russia during the summit," Magwenya said in response to a question.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin would address the BRICS summit via video conference and that he would properly take part in the event. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is due to attend the summit in person, will represent Russia.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC statement said they could be liable "for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." Moscow said that the decisions of the ICC are legally void. Russia is not a party to the ICC Rome Statute and bears no obligations under it. In addition, Russia pointed out that the ICC has proven itself flawed by its willingness to carry out pseudo-justice at the behest of the West, and its operation has nothing to do with justice.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The summit will take place in Johannesburg on August 22-24.