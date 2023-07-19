Putin to properly take part in BRICS Summit via video conference — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his speech at the BRICS Summit via video conference, he will properly take part in the event, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The President decided to take part in the BRICS Summit in a video conference format. It will be a proper participation," he said.

Peskov confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia at the summit in-person.

"The meeting itself will be attended by Minister Lavrov," the spokesman added.

The BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The BRICS summit will take place between August 22 and 24 in South Africa’s Johannesburg.