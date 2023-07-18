Russian diplomat points to lack of credible investigation into MH17 crash

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. No credible investigation into the 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash in Ukraine has been carried out yet, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a Security Council meeting.

"Since the crash took place, Russia has been consistently calling for a comprehensive, thorough, impartial and depoliticized investigation, which would be based on facts and irrefutable evidence. Our country was one of those who helped pass UN Security Council Resolution 2166, which stipulates the need to conduct a full, thorough and independent international investigation. However, no such investigation has taken place yet and the circumstances of what happened have not been reliably established," the Russian diplomat noted.