NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has in fact turned into a private military company for the Western countries that are waging a proxy war against Moscow, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a Security Council meeting.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities initialed a draft agreement with Moscow that had been prepared in Istanbul in March 2022 but then refused to resolve the conflict peacefully, "which directly involved the United Kingdom." "This was when a truly hot phase of NATO’s proxy war against Russia until the last Ukrainian began, and Ukraine, in fact, turned into a private military company hired by Washington, London and Brussels," Polyansky pointed out.