MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that he shared Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's opinion that the policy line pursued by Washington directly contributes to dragging out the conflict in Ukraine.

Commenting on Orban's statements that the US could immediately settle the conflict in Ukraine but does not want to do so, Peskov said: "One cannot disagree with this." "That’s exactly how it is," the Kremlin spokesman added.

According to Peskov, "this is true in many ways," since "it is precisely the US that acts as the ringleader for supplying increasingly newer and newer weaponry and ordnance to Ukraine." "It is precisely the US that is constantly pushing Ukraine to fight to the last Ukrainian," the Kremlin official said.