VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) will continue to exert economic and political pressure on Russia in connection with its special operation in Ukraine.

This is stated in the G7 declaration on the general principles of long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, adopted on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"This includes working to ensure that the costs to Russia <…> continue to rise, including through sanctions and export controls, as well as supporting efforts to hold to account those responsible <…> including those involving attacks on critical civilian infrastructure," the document says.

The G7 countries declared that they will continue to support "the efforts of international mechanisms, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC)."

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his article "The Age of Confrontation", published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta, that the West would need to reform some international organizations, including, probably, the UN, in order to reach a compromise with the Russian Federation.