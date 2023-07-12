President Ramaphosa to head South African delegation to Russia-Africa Summit — embassy

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the country’s delegation to the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for the South African embassy in Moscow told TASS on Wednesday.

"President Ramaphosa accepted President Putin’s invitation to attend the summit. He will head South Africa’s delegation," the embassy official said, adding: "We also confirm that South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will attend the summit."

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to take place in Russia’s second city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first such event, titled "For Peace, Security and Development," took place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi in October 2019.