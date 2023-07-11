MELITOPOL, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops lost three Leopard tanks and five Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in their attempted attack near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, said on Tuesday.

The regional official told TASS earlier on Tuesday that the Ukrainian military had lost several Bradley IFVs and, possibly, Leopard tanks in their attempt to attack Rabotino.

"The interim result of the attacks by the Ukrainian army’s militants near Rabotino in the Orekhov direction of the Zaporozhye front: less three Leopards and less five Bradleys," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, Ukrainian troops have been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on June 22 that the Ukrainian army’s manpower losses exceeded 13,000 since the launch of Kiev’s counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline sectors.