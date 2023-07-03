Ukraine attempts attacks in Zaporozhye every day — governor

MELITOPOL, July 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempt to attack near the town of Orekhovo in the Zaporozhye Region every day but don’t succeed, the region’s interim governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"The situation in the Orekhovo area remains tense. Our positions are attacked every day. The enemy proceeds forcefully, but does not spare its soldiers," he said on Telegram. "Our defenses are very strong. Our servicemen are not just holding the line, but they are smashing the enemy in all areas, periodically throwing the enemy back and suppressing sabotage and reconnaissance groups."

According to Balitsky, Ukrainian troops have achieved no success in their counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye Region.

"The enemy has no achievements. Not sparing their soldiers, they are trying to gain at least some small victory to report to the West. An imitation of military operations, in which Kiev suffers staggering losses," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. On June 22, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said that Ukrainian losses had exceeded 13,000 servicemen since the start of the counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian troops had no success in any area.