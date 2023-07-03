Russian forces repel enemy attack near Serebryansky forestry — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center has repelled a Ukrainian attack near the Serebryansky forestry in the Krasny Liman area, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS on Monday.

"An attack by the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was repelled near the Serebryansky forestry. The [Battlegroup] Center used small arms and artillery to make the enemy retreat after suffering manpower and equipment losses," he said. According to Savchuk, the positions of the enemy’s tube and rocket artillery were also hit.

The spokesman added that the battlegroup’s aircraft continued to carry out air strikes on the enemy’s temporary bases and fire weapons. He pointed out that three crews of 120 mm mortars were eliminated, along with a Grad missile system.