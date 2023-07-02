New world order seen as only way out of current global crisis — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The way out of the current global crisis is though compromises and the formation of a new world order which takes into account interests of all countries, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Sunday.

According to Medvedev, there is a confrontation between the collective West and the rest of the world. In his words, one of the ways the situation may develop in the future is a third world war.

"Another way to resolve this total contradiction is to find the most difficult compromises for a long period. To form a new respect-based world order, which will rest on the balance of the interests of all countries. And, naturally, it is not the notorious rule-based order, which can only induce a vomiting reflex in any country independent from the United States," he noted.

"We will have to communicate a lot, tolerate a lot, demonstrate restraint, quite talks and return to them again, but in the long run create international outlines of an equal and safe world of the 21st century," he added. "But, it will take years, maybe, decades. But it is definitely better than to die together on the apocalypse day.".