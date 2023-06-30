Top Russian, Malian diplomats discuss preparations for Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Issues surrounding the preparations for the Russia-Africa summit due to be held in July in St. Petersburg were the focus of a telephone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed some aspects of the preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July 2023, which will be attended by a representative Malian delegation led by Interim President Assimi Goita," it said. Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s unfailing support for Bamako, including in what concerns training of the military to boost the Malian army’s combat effectiveness. "Sergey Lavrov reiterated Russia’s course of providing all necessary support for Bamako on a bilateral basis, including in overcoming pressing socio-economic problems, boosting the combat capacities of the national armed forces, as well as training servicemen and law enforcement officers," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the ministers discussed key aspects of the further development of friendly relations between the two countries, including strengthening cooperation in the political, trade-and-economic and other fields. "The sides agreed to continue constructive cooperation within the United Nations to resolve the problems on the global and African agenda," it added.