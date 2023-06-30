Moscow lodges protest with Warsaw over arrest of Russian athlete as spy — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow has resolutely protested the detention of a Russian national in Poland and the Russian embassy in Warsaw has lodged a formal note of protest with the Polish authorities requesting further explanations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Friday.

"The Russian embassy in Warsaw is currently investigating the circumstances of the [reported] incident," the diplomat said. "As one Polish prosecutor stated, it was ‘the 14th case of putting Russian citizens under arrest.’"

"We voice our resolute protest to Warsaw [over the reported incident]," she continued. "We demand that we urgently be provided with comprehensive explanations."

Earlier in the day, Polish Prosecutor General and Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro announced on his Twitter account that a Russian hockey player was detained on accusations of spying for Russia. According to him, the detained Russian used his athletic activities playing for a hockey team as cover, while allegedly being part of a Russian spy network.

Ziobro added that the detainee was the 14th Russian national who was part of the alleged Russian spy network to be apprehended.