MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Kiev is preparing to commit an act of terrorism at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, after Ukraine started nuclear response exercises and installed more radiation gauges in its capital.

"The government in Kiev is preparing to commit another act of terrorism," she said on Telegram.

Renat Karchaa, an advisor to the director general of the Rosenergoatom, said previously that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's allegations that Russia was preparing an attack on the Zaporozhye NPP could be an indication that Kiev itself was preparing an attack or a strike on the ZNPP to pull NATO into the Ukrainian conflict.