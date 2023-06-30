Kiev practically ran out of its own military equipment — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 30. /TASS/. The Kiev government has exhausted practically all of its own arsenals, while western weapons and military equipment continue to burn on the battlefield, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"They are arming the country in a mad expectation that Ukraine will be able to defeat Russia. The Western equipment is burning down, while the Kiev regime and its sponsors are running out of Ukrainian and other old Soviet equipment," he told the UN Security Council briefing on arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"Today’s Ukraine can only fight using the weapons it gets from NATO. It has almost nothing else," the Russian envoy added.