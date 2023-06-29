Western equipment aflame on battlefield, Kiev almost out of weapons — Russian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 29. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities have lost almost all their weapons, and the equipment supplied by the West is burning up on the battlefield, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"They (Western countries - TASS) are arming this country [Ukraine] in every possible way in the mad expectation that it will be able to defeat Russia. The supplied Western equipment is burning, the Kiev regime and its sponsors have almost no old Soviet equipment left," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council convened by Russia on the issue of Western arms supplies to Kiev.