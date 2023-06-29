Ukrainian forces fired over 30 munitions at Belgorod Region in past 24 hours — governor

BELGOROD, June 29. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian armed forces fired over 30 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Thursday, adding that no injuries or damage were reported.

"A settlement of Terezovka in the Shebekino city district was hit by the shelling; [the enemy] fired its artillery, two landings were registered. No one was injured and no damage was caused. Six mortar shells were fired at the ‘Shebekino’ car border checkpoint, without incidents," Gladkov said.

Eight artillery shells were fired at the settlement of Krasny Khutor, Belgorodsky District.

In Borisovsky District, Ukrainian forces dropped three explosive devices on the outskirts of Lozovaya Rudka.

Five mortar shells and seven artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of Stary, Volokonovsky District. No one was injured and no damage was caused by shellings on June 28, the governor said.