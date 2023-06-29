Kremlin has no information on PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin’s current whereabouts

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday he had no information about current whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner private military company.

"I do not have this information," Peskov told journalists in response to a relevant question.

Peskov also refused to comment whether it should be expected to witness resignations of law enforcement and military officials, who either spoke directly with Prigozhin or maintained other sources of connection with him.

"This question simply goes beyond my authorities," he added.

The Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin posted several audio recordings containing statements he made on the evening of June 23, in which he claimed that strikes had allegedly been delivered against his formations, accusing the country’s military leadership of doing so.

The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed this information as false. The units of the Wagner private military company that supported Prigozhin moved towards the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and Moscow.

In the wake of all this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. In a televised address to the nation on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Wagnerites’ actions a betrayal.

Later, upon agreement with the Russian leader, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held negotiations with Prigozhin, following which the Wagner private military company pulled back its military columns and returned to its field camps. The FSB press office announced on June 27 that the criminal case had been terminated.