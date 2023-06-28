Japan’s attempts to interfere with new memorial day date decree unacceptable — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow has told Tokyo via diplomatic channels that Japan’s attempts to interfere with the new initiative to call September 3 military remembrance day are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

On June 23, Japanese authorities lodged a protest to Russia over the situation regarding the adoption of a law which would declare September 3 not only the day of the end of World War II, but also the day of Victory over militarist Japan.

"I cannot but mention the reaction of official Tokyo to the newly designated Russian military remembrance day. Tokyo’s reaction once again reaffirms the unwillingness of the [Japanese Prime Minister Fumio] Kishida Administration to look straight in the eyes of history, and its desire to impose a distorted perception of the events of the past. Attempts to exert influence from the outside are totally unacceptable, and the Japanese side was told so clearly and firmly via diplomatic channels," the diplomat said.