PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg works as usual

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The PMC Wagner Center on Zolnaya Street in St. Petersburg continues to operate as usual.

"Despite the recent events, the center continues to work in a regular mode in accordance with Russian legislation," the center said on its Telegram channel.

The PMC Wagner Center is a compound of buildings that provides free accommodation for inventors, designers, IT specialists, experimental production and startup spaces. The center's mission is described as providing a comfortable environment for generating new ideas to improve Russia's defense capabilities, including those in the IT field.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, said on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked, and accused the military leadership of Russia. The Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as false. PMC Wagner units who agreed to support Prigozhin headed for Rostov-on-Don and towards Moscow. The FSB opened a case over the call for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address described the PMC Wagner’s actions as treason. Later, by agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin. The PMC Wagner’s convoys turned back and returned to the field camps. The Kremlin later clarified that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would be allowed to move to Belarus. According to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the authorities will not prosecute PMC personnel for taking part in the mutiny in light of their accomplishments on the frontline.