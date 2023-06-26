Counter-terrorism operation regime lifted in, outside Moscow

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) department in Moscow and the Moscow Region lifted the counter-terrorism operation regime on Monday, the FSB told TASS.

"The chief of the FSB’s department in Moscow and the Moscow Region decided to cancel counter-terrorism measures in Moscow and the Moscow Region, starting 9:00 a.m. on June 26, 2023," the FSB said in a statement.

Temporary restrictions were lifted amid the stable situation in the Moscow Region, the local FSB department added.

Counter-terrorism measures were introduced in Moscow, the Moscow Region and the Voronezh Region on June 24 for the first time ever.